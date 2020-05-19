Man grazed by bullet in drive-by shooting; suspect still at large, police say

Police said several people were in front of a home when a white sedan drive in front of the house and opened fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Southton Road.

SAPD said over a dozen long rifle shell casings and shotgun shells were found at the scene.

The victim was grazed by shot pellets from the shotgun and was treated by Emergency Medical Services. Two vehicles were also hit during the drive-by, but no one in the home was injured.