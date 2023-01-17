Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer

Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to the 2018 fatal shooting of officer Garrett Hull.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said.

Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.

Police said that Mayfield, Timothy Huff and Dacion Steptoe were confronted by Hull and a team of undercover and uniformed officers after the trio robbed a Fort Worth bar. The three men ran in different directions when they saw the officers.

Steptoe opened fire, killing Hull, prosecutors said. Then another officer fatally shot Steptoe.

Mayfield and Huff were arrested and charged in Hull's death, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that Texas law allows a person to be criminally responsible for the actions of someone else if there's a conspiracy to commit one crime and another felony occurs.

Huff was found guilty of capital murder last year and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

During Huff's trial in June 2022, Hull's wife, Sabrina, took the stand and talked about how she spoke to her husband before the incident happened.

"'These guys are really dangerous, babe. I mean like, it's bad,'" she recalled him saying. "He felt like there was going to be a shooting. And I was like, 'Don't put that in the universe. I don't want to talk about that.' He said, 'Well, we need to talk about these things.'"

One of Hull's fellow officers, Dallas Connor, also took the stand to speak about Hull.

"He was a very driven individual. When he had a target in his sights that we were working on, he was not going to stray," Connor said. "He wouldn't stop until the mystery was solved, the suspect was apprehended."