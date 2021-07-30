Man found with multiple stab wounds after being attacked by suspect with machete, police say

The victim went to a nearby house and knocked on the door for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with multiple stab wounds in a neighborhood west of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Sabinas near Guadalupe and Brazos.

When police arrived, they found a man seriously injured after being attacked by someone with a machete. He reportedly had numerous slashes, cuts and stab wounds all over his body.

Police said the victim was disoriented, but he was able to tell authorities that another man attacked him with the machete. However, he was not able to describe the suspect or say where the crime took place.

The man went to a nearby house and knocked on the door for help. Emergency Medical Services transported him to University Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been reported.