SAN ANTONIO — A man found with drugs and a gun was arrested and San Antonio Police say he may be connected to a convenience store robbery that happened nearby.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Blanco Road on the city's north side.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun on a Circle K employee and took off with the cash from the register.

Authorities looked over surveillance video for clues and knew the suspect was wearing all black during the robbery.

About an hour after the aggravated robbery, Castle Hills Police saw what they say looked like a suspicious person at a convenience store off Jackson Keller and Blanco. A security guard pulled up and the person took off.

The man was riding a bike down the road when Castle Hills Police stopped him and found a handgun, meth and marijuana on him.

SAPD arrived to see if the man caught was connected to the Circle K robbery. At this point, the man is facing an unlawful carry charge and could be charged with drug possession and in connection with the robbery, police said.

RELATED: Visa says hackers breached gas pumps with malware to steal your credit card info

RELATED: Man arrested after police say they found more than 8 pounds of marijuana