Man found with gunshot wounds on the west side may have shot himself, police say

Officers received a call just after 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Amires Place.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a man may have shot himself accidentally in a neighborhood on the west side early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot in the leg. Witnesses told officers the shooter was still somewhere nearby, but the story eventually changed and officers were told he shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital in good condition. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

