Man found with broken leg on side of road after being hit by driver who did not stop

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with a broken leg on the side of the road after being hit a driver who did not stop to render aid Monday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Jones Maltsberger at Pinewood Lane just north of downtown.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim on the side of the road with a broken leg, ands other bumps and scrapes consistent with being hit by a moving vehicle.

According to police, the man was walking on the sidew of the road when he was struck by a driver who did not stop after he hit him.

The victim was taken to University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

