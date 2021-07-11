Man found stabbed to death on south side, police say

A witness who called the police pointed officers to the home of a man who was seen running away from the scene, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found stabbed to death on the south side early Sunday morning, police say.

Just after 1 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the intersection of W Mitchell and King Roger Street after receiving reports of a person being sick.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground in what at first appeared to be a gunshot wound. The San Antonio Fire Department arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.

SAFD said the man was stabbed multiple times. A witness who called the police pointed officers to the home of a man who was seen running away from the scene, police said.