Man found stabbed to death on south side, police say

A witness who called the police pointed officers to the home of a man who was seen running away from the scene, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found stabbed to death on the south side early Sunday morning, police say.

Just after 1 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the intersection of W Mitchell and King Roger Street after receiving reports of a person being sick.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground in what at first appeared to be a gunshot wound. The San Antonio Fire Department arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead. 

SAFD said the man was stabbed multiple times. A witness who called the police pointed officers to the home of a man who was seen running away from the scene, police said.

Police surrounded the man's home, starting a short stand-off. The man was taken into custody a short time later, police said. He was not charged with any crime, but that could change as the investigation goes on, police said.

