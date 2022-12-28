Man found stabbed near downtown, police say

It happened around 10:05 p.m. at a gas station on the 300 block of San Pedro.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by someone just north of downtown Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s with stab wounds to his face and the back of his neck.

Police say the man was attacked and cut near the gas station, and the victim then went inside the gas station for help.

That's when an ambulance crew helped him in the parking lot of that gas station.

Police say they have no description of the suspect, and the victim couldn't speak because of his injuries. Police did find a trail of blood that led towards Quincy Street.

He was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

