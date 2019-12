SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a man was found shot on the far west side.

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 11500 block of Alamo Ranch.

When deputies arrived, they found a 25-year-old man in a walkway with three gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said the suspect fled in an unknown vehicle and no arrests were reported.