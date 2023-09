​Officials on the scene say the man would not tell them who shot him or why.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, a man was shot in the leg and then jumped out of an ambulance as paramedics were trying to help him.

Officers arrived to a Motel 6 on I-35 near Rittiman around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they found the 36-year-old man shot once through the leg. Officials say after being patched up he jumped out of the ambulance and refused further treatment from EMS.