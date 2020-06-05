SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot outside an apartment building near downtown and an Alamo College officer who was on his way to assist had a heart attack while driving to the scene, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue outside the Tobin Lofts near San Antonio College.

SAPD and Alamo College PD found the man, who police say is either in his late teens or early 20s, outside the complex with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The Alamo College officer who suffered the heart attack while driving crashed his patrol car, hitting a parked car on East Dewey Place.

The officer was said to have not had a pulse when authorities arrived. They performed CPR and he was taken to University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been reported for the shooting.