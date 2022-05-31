Suspect detained after man found shot and killed inside apartment

Authorities initially received a call about an argument. The caller said they also heard a gunshot.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed inside an apartment on the city's northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the complex in the 4000 block of Sherril Brook Road.

Police said a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect, also in his 20s, was detained.

Witnesses reportedly saw the suspect walking away. He was detained away from the complex.