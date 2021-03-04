Man found shot, killed inside home; suspect apprehended

When the officer pulled up, authorities say the suspect threw a handgun into the grass.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot and killed inside a south-side home, and a suspect was found walking just a few blocks away, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Baetz near Gillette Boulevard.

After officers found the man had been shot, killed inside the house, they were given a description of the suspect.

An officer found a person reportedly matching that description walking down the sidewalk about three blocks away.

When the officer pulled up, authorities say the suspect threw a handgun into the grass. SAPD was able to apprehend the suspect, a man whose identity has not been reported, and take him in for questioning.

The weapon was recovered and police say the officer did see the man throw the handgun. At this time, police said they are still piecing together the incident as to what exactly happened inside the home.

