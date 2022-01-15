Man found shot, killed in northeast-side field

Authorities searched the area, but were not able to find the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his mid-20s, possibly early 30s, was found with a gunshot wound in a northeast-side field, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of Nacogdoches Road.

Officers initially received a call for shots fired. The caller reportedly said they heard a gun go off, and saw two people run from the area, then take off in a white Ford F-150 truck.

Authorities said the victim passed away. Officers and the EAGLE helicopter searched the area, but were not able to find the suspects.