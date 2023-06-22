Man found shot in the chest on the north side, police say

The shooting happened just off of Blanco Road near St. Winston street around 3:22 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the chest in an area on the north side of town.

The shooting happened just off of Blanco Road near St. Winston Street around 3:22 a.m.

Witnesses told police they saw another man standing over the victim right after the shooting. He then walked away from the scene.

Officials say the man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This shooting is still being investigated and no arrests have yet been made.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.