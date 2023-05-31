Man found shot in head and arm on west side, police have no suspect

The 24-year-old victim is not cooperating with police, and would only tell them that two men fired at him when he was in a backyard.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot in the head and arm on the west side of San Antonio and police have no idea who shot him.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of W. Commerce around 3:13 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the 24-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the side of his head and another in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the victim is not cooperating and would only say that two men open fired on him while he was underneath a backyard awning.

Police have no idea if the man lived where he was shot.

Officials also have no idea if the men were on foot or in a car when they took off from the home. The victim didn’t want to answer those questions.

SAPD Eagle searched the area for the two suspects, but did not find anyone matching the description.

This is a developing story.

