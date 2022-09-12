Man found shot in Castle Hills

No more information was available.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

No other information was provided by police as to the victim's age or injuries, or even how it might have happened.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.