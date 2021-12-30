Man found shot and killed downtown after suspect fled along River Walk

Officers responded to a call for a shooting around 12:30 a.m. at Market Street and Alamo Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown San Antonio early Thursday morning.

Police found an elderly man laying on the sidwalk along Market Street with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said he appeared to be a local resident, rather than someone visiting for the Alamo Bowl or the holidays.

The suspect reportedly fled along the River Walk and has not been found.

Police are still investigating this shooting.