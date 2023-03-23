Man found shot and killed at an apartment complex on the north side

The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. on Sahara near Ramsey Street.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot and killed at an apartment complex on the north side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the apartment complex at that location, where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound to his head. He was found face-down in the stairwell not far from a parking lot.

Investigators someone reported hearing gunfire 20 minutes before police arrived.

Police said the man was in his 20s or 30s.

No suspects have been arrested and officers are still investigating.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is received. Check back to this article for updates.

