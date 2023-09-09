Man found on sidewalk with gunshot wound in front of southeast-side apartment complex

Around 9:40 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex on the southeast side on East Southcross.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound late Friday night and now police are trying to figure out if a guy with a gun refusing to leave a restaurant is responsible.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex on East Southcross on the city's southeast side.

They found a man who had been shot laying in front of the apartments. He was rushed to the hospital.

As police helped that man, they got a call about another man with a gun just up the road. He was at a nearby restaurant and refusing to leave.

Police took him into custody for questioning, but right now, it's not clear if the incidents are related.

