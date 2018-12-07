A suspect in a 2016 murder case was found not guilty Thursday.

Ignacio Jimenez Junior was facing a murder charge in the 2016 killing of Roland Pantoja on the west side of San Antonio.

Police say Jimenez helped kill a man responsible for running another person over.

David Ortiz and Ignacio Jimenez Junior were arrested in February 2017. Both men faced a charge of murder.

Police said the victim, 32-year-old Roland Pantoja, went to buy drugs with a man he trusted in August 2016 in the 1400 block of Colima Street.

Pantoja was reportedly pistol whipped at gunpoint and the people at the home stabbed him to death. He was allegedly being confronted about running a man over, an incident Pantoja said was an accident.

A witness said Pantoja was stabbed as he sat in a car, forced out of the vehicle and stabbed on the ground until he died.

An arrest document said his body was wrapped in a blanket and dumped on the southwest side.

