Man found guilty after shooting two Comal County officers in 2020, district attorney's office says

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, Brian Sharp, the man who shot at two Comal County officers who were serving a warrant in 2020, was found guilty of his crimes by a grand jury Friday evening.

Sharp was convicted of shooting a gun from his front porch while two CCSO officers were trying to serve a warrant in August of 2020. Sharp is facing five - 99 years, life in prison or a term of probation, according to a post from the Comal County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

During the trial, Sharp's attorney described him as a 'sovereign citizen' who lived off the grid and therefore considered himself exempt from the U.S. legal system. By living off the grid, Sharp had a hand built residence that was made out of stone. He didn't have running water or electricity. Apparently, Sharp testified and said he wrote the sheriff a letter saying that the warrant was invalid. To see what he said according to the district attorney's office, click here.

Two officers testified saying this was their third trip to Sharp's residence when trying to serve this warrant. However, on this particular day that the warrant was served, Sharp ran toward his house and closed himself inside of it refusing to speak to officers.

During the serving of the warrant, two officers were shot.

After six hours of deliberation the jury returned a punishment verdict Friday evening --- 55 years in prison for the offenses of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer and 25 years in prison for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, the Facebook post said. The jury also assessed a $10,000 fine on both charges.

“I am grateful and relieved by the jury’s verdict of 55 years prison and $10,000 fine for the offense of Attempted Capital Murder committed against Deputy Luna and 25 years prison and $10,000 fine for the offense of Aggravated Assault Against a Peace Officer committed against Deputy Nolte. Through this verdict the jury provided great protection for this community’s law enforcement. Brian Sharp is a threat to the safety of anyone of authority because he believes he is above the laws that govern our community ensuring our protection and safety.