Man found shot and killed in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night.

It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene.

Deputies say the suspect fled from the location in a silver sedan. The victim was found with several gunshot wounds, deputies said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identifed as 42-year-old Antonio Flake, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner.