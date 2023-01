Police found the victim dead in a grassy area, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead Friday night with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city's south side, police said.

San Antonio Police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset for reports of a dead person. When police arrived, they found the victim laying in the grass with a gunshot wound to his cheek.

When EMS arrived, they confirmed that the victim had died.