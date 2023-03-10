Man found dead under bridge on highway, possibly hit by driver who did not stop

A driver passing by the area saw the man with severe head trauma, and blocked the traffic while he called police for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead under the bridge on I-35 at Laredo Street Monday night, possibly hit by a car that did not stop to render aid.

San Antonio Police were called out to I-35 at South Lardeo around 8:30 p.m. after a driver passing by saw what appeared to be a dead body laying under the bridge.

The man had severe head trauma and it appeared to officers that he had been hit by a car whose driver did not stop to render aid.

The driver who spotted the body called police for help, after blocking traffic at the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

No witnesses or suspects have been identified. The driver who hit the man will face charges if found.

This is a developing story.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.