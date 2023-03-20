Dead body found outside of gas station north of downtown

SAPD says there appears to be no foul play but the medical examiner's office will make the final determination for cause of death.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead just north of downtown late Sunday night, now there's an investigation underway to figure out how he died.

SAPD says employees at a gas station on San Pedro found the man's body and called police just after 10 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man appeared to be in his late 40s or early 50s. The medical examiner is working to determine how he died and the sergeant says right now they don't suspect foul play.

The man has not yet been identified by police, saying that he was most likely a transient.

The area where he was found is known for being heavily populated with homeless people.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.