Man found dead on south-side property, police say

Police believe the man may have fallen and hit his head.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on a property on the south-side Sunday evening.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 3900 block of Commercial Ave for reports of a dead body found around 7:51 p.m.

Investigators say the man's body was found by another man who also lives and works on the property.

The cause of death is being predetermined as an accident, with investigators saying the man may have taken a hard fall and hit his head. There is evidence of trauma but SAPD is not leaning towards foul play.

SAPD says nothing is solidified until the medical examiner has ruled a cause of death.

Police have not identified the victim.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.