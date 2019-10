SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating after a man was found dead on a downtown-highway.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the on-ramp onto I-10 West from I-35.

Authorities say it looks like the man fell from the overpass. Officers have the on-ramp closed as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.