Man found dead on busy San Antonio road

SAN ANTONIO — A man's body was found on a busy road with no real clues as to how he ended up dead, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened just before midnight Monday on Nacogdoches Road and Salado Cliffs Drive on the city's north side.

Police said a man was driving a Dodge pickup truck when he saw a body on the road. Authorities said the man's truck had "no signs that he had struck the individual."

The victim, who was in his 30s, had severe head trauma and SAPD said it's unclear if he was hit by a car or left there and later hit by a car.

Authorities have not identified any witnesses and the man did not have any obvious gunshot wounds.