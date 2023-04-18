Man found dead near Braunig Lake possibly hit by car, police say

Police say it appears the man was hit by a car either Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead near the side of the highway on the south side of San Antonio Tuesday morning.

Police say it appears the man was hit by a car either Monday night or early Tuesday morning. His body was found at I-37 near the Southton exit in the Braunig Lake area.

Police say the man was found facedown and there were minimal witnesses. He is possibly between mid-20s to 40s, according to investigators.

The Medical Examiner was on the way via helicopter, at last check. Crews said it would take two to three hours to clear the scene.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

