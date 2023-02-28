Man found dead inside northeast-side apartment fire, officials say

Firefighters responded to the fire and found the deceased man inside, shot several times.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead inside a northeast side apartment after police responded to reports of shots fired early Tuesday. A neighbor reported hearing a car leaving the location just after the shots were fired.

When officials arrived at the 3800 block of Barrington St. near Starcrest Drive and Loop 410 around 4:14 a.m., they saw the fire and smoke coming from the apartment and quickly called the fire department.

Firefighters made entry to the unit and found the man dead inside. The man, who police believe was in his 50s, had been shot multiple times.

The fire, which was found in the living room, was knocked out quickly, according to officials.

No word on how the fire may have been started or the damage to the unit caused by the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

