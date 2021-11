Someone walking by found the victim and called for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead in the middle of the street near Woodlawn Lake, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Zarzamora and Cincinnati Avenue.

Authorities said details are limited, but officers found the victim in the street. It's unclear how he died, but investigators said he appeared to have defensive wounds on his hands.

