SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported overnight in a northeast side neighborhood.

The victim lost control of his vehicle before slamming into a tree on Fountainwood near the Cradlewood Street intersection. First responders found him shot to death in the driver's seat.

Investigators found one shell casing on the street nearby.

No arrests have been made it this time. The investigation is ongoing.

