Police said they are not sure why the man was shot, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead in his car after being shot in the face on the southwest side Friday night.

San Antonio Police responded to the 300 block of Whitewood Drive to the reports that a man had been shot. When police arrived, they found the victim in his car with multiple gunshot wounds.