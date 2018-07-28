Officials have identified the man whose body was found in the backwaters of Calaveras Lake Saturday morning.

The Medical Examiner says the man is identifed as 32-year-old Patrick Bomba and his cause of death is apparent drowning. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies say he and his dog went fishing on Wednesday. The dog returned home later without him.

BCSO: A man and his dog went fishing Wednesday. The dog returned. The man did not. Family members found him this morning in the backwaters of Calaveras Lake, deceased. No foul play suspected #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/DwjKo2YFCL — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) July 28, 2018

BCSO said Bomba's family members found him deceased Saturday morning in the backwaters of Calaveras Lake.

The family said he was a good swimmer, but did not have a boat with him because he was fishing from the shore.

Game wardens began searching Friday, but it was the family who found him floating not far from his usual fishing spot on Saturday. Family members said he was very familiar with the area and outdoors in general.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Investigators said they don't suspect any foul play.

Meanwhile, Bomba's family has set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for funeral expenses.

