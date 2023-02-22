Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside Walmart

He was found shot in the chest outside of the southeast-side store.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot to death outside a southeast side Walmart late Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. to the store on Southeast Military near Goliad.

Police say the man was found where staff park their cars on the west end of the store near the pharmacy.

San Antonio fire crews were also called to the scene to try and save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polie say the man was shot in his chest multiple times.

The victim's age was not provided by police, just that he was an adult.

Police say they don’t know a whole lot about the shooting, including any suspect information or how it happened.

They’re going to be pulling video from surveillance cameras around the store as they work to learn more.

No one else was injured in this incident.

This is a developing story.

