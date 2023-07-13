Man found dead after being hit by a car on the west side

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead by construction workers after he was hit by a car on the west side late Wednesday night, police said.

The accident happened at Highway 90 near Loop 410 just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the driver pulled over immediately after hitting the man and he reported the accident to police. That is when first responders arrived on scene.

Construction workers who had spotted the man's body led police to him. The impact was so hard, it sent the man through a fence, landing in the opposite direction. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver will not face charges and police are not suspecting foul play at this time.

