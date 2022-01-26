Man fires back after suspect steals car on the southeast side, police say

A call for a theft of a vehicle was made around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday outside the Stop By Mart in the area of East Southcross and Pecan Valley.

SAN ANTONIO — A man fired back at a thief stealing his car from a parking lot on the southeast side of San Antonio Wednesday, police said.

A call for a theft of a vehicle was made around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday outside the Stop By Mart in the area of East Southcross and Pecan Valley.

Police say the man came out of the store and noticed his black SUV truck being stolen. That is when the car's owner pulled out a gun and started shooting, possibly hitting the person who stole the car.

Police are still looking for the stolen vehicle, which would have its windows shot out, and the suspect.