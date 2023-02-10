Man shot and killed while standing outside of a west-side apartment, police say

Witnesses say they saw two men wearing black hoodies running away from the scene following the gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was fatally shot in the chest while standing outside of a west-side apartment, police say.

San Antonio Police responded to the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road, just after midnight on Monday for reports of a shooting in progress.

Officers say that a man in his 50s was standing near a first floor apartment unit when multiple shots rang out. He was hit in the chest. EMS arrived and performed life-saving measures, but he died from a single gunshot to his chest that went "through and through."

Witnesses told police they saw two men with black hoodies running away from the scene following the sounds of gunfire.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting, and no witnesses were available for information prior to the gun fire.

SAPD says that investigators are on the scene looking into the incident. Officers did find the bullet that went through the victim inside an apartment on the floor.



This is a developing story.

