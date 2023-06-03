Man fatally shot while sitting inside his car, police say

His car was parked outside of an apartment complex on the west side and had numerous bullet holes on the driver's side window.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was fatally shot while sitting in his car on the westside late Sunday evening, according to police.

Officials were called out to West Cheryl Drive near Culebra after receiving a call about shots fired at around 10:30 p.m.

An investigator says police drove around until they found a white car with bullet holes in the driver’s side window parked outside of an apartment complex.

EMS crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His identity and age have not yet been released.

Police don’t have any information about possible suspects at this time, and also don’t know what led up to the shooting, but they are still investigating.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

This is a developing story.

