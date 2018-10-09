SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and another man is recovering after a shooting on the northeast side overnight, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 am Monday in the 6500 block of Highland Grass. Investigators said the street was littered with shell casings.

One victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition after being shot in the back. He was later pronounced dead.

The other victim was transported to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies said witnesses reported a dark-colored sedan leaving the location after the shooting.

BCSO homicide detectives are investigating.

