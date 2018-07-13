Dilley — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Dilley overnight, according to police.

Officials said the 20-year-old man was shooting a shotgun around 1 am when police approached him at Dilley City Park, southwest of San Antonio.

In Dilley, TX this morning where an officer involved shooting happened a little after 1a. A 20-yr-old man is dead as a result of that. PD tells us the city manager will provide an official statement around noon today. We’ll bring you that as soon as we have it #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/kpty5Q79H7 — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) July 13, 2018

There's no explanation at this time as to why officers fired at him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and it has not been determined if the officer will be placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

