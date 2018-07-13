Dilley — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Dilley overnight, according to police.
Officials said the 20-year-old man was shooting a shotgun around 1 am when police approached him at Dilley City Park, southwest of San Antonio.
There's no explanation at this time as to why officers fired at him.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and it has not been determined if the officer will be placed on administrative leave.
