Man fatally shot during argument; New airport COVID testing rules | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — A woman's husband is shot dead after trying to break up an argument on Pleasanton Road. Also, a man was stabbed to death outside his home and his killer is still on the loose. The family of Chris Olivarez raised money for a large reward for a credible tip to solve the case. 

Today, major airports nationwide begin enforcing a new COVID testing rule regardless of travelers' vaccine status or nationality.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5. 

