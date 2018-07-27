San Antonio — The man who was shot three times by a state patrol security guard following a confrontation at an apartment pool on the west side Thursday night has died, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

He's been identified as 40-year-old Nickolas Bosch.

BCSO said deputies were called to the scene at Thirty Oaks Apartments in the 11400 block of Culebra Road around 11:30 pm Thursday.

A man had been shot three times by a statewide security guard at the pool. He was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

Two children at the scene were also checked out by EMS.

It's unclear at this time what led to the confrontation.

