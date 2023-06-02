Man fatally shot at car club meetup on west side, police say

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was shot in the head at a car club meetup on the west side, police say.

Police were called out to the 700 block of W. Loop 1604 around 11 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim. The incident actually occurred in an empty parking lot near Loop 410 and Marbach, on the 8100 block of Meadow Leaf Dr.

SAPD says a group of three people were sitting in a car when a person came up to the car, and spoke to the driver.

The unidentified suspect then began talking to the person in the backseat. The passengers that were in the front seat told police that is when they heard a shot fired and saw the backseat passenger had been shot in the head.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any information on the suspects involved.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.