SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after an apparent fall at the La Cantera Resort.

A witness said the man fell from the fifth floor through a window or sliding glass door. The witness said a woman was up there with the man who fell and the glass was broken.

A spokesperson from the San Antonio Fire Department said it happened at the Westin La Cantera and no other details were immediately available.

A spokesperson from the La Cantera Resort told KENS 5 they were aware of it and were working with authorities as the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

