Man falls 15 feet into hole while trying to escape the cold

Authorities said the victim couldn't climb back out of the hole due to a leg injury.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man fell 15 feet into a manhole while he was trying to get out of the cold, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Menchaca Street north of downtown to rescue the man.

Authorities said the victim couldn't climb back out of the hole due to a leg injury. It took about 20 minutes to reach him, but he is expected to be okay.

This comes as very strong wind gusts are sweeping through Bexar County following overnight storms. The gusts have been recorded at 46 MPH on Friday morning.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.