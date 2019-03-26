SAN ANTONIO — A man facing capital murder charges pleaded not guilty to breaking out of Bexar County Jail last year on Tuesday in court. Luis Arroyo is facing a third degree felony charge for the escape.

He is one of three people facing homicide charges, arrested last March at a Sonic by SAPD after authorities say they broke out of jail.

Arroyo's attorney said prosecutors presented a video in court that showed three inmates using bed sheets to climb over a jail wall. The video also showed them jumping into a woman's car.

Prosecutors presented more than five witnesses for their case.

At the time of the alleged escape, Arroyo was accused of killing two people and stabbing a third in 2016. The case was ruled a mistrial just months after the alleged escape.

Arroyo's attorney expects the trial to be over by the end of the week but Arroyo's capital murder case is pending.

Arroyo is the first of the three charged with escaping the Bexar County jail on trial.

He has also filed a lawsuit against Bexar County Jail. He claims several deputies beat him up while he was in custody. You can see more on that below.

