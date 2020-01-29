SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been arrested following the death of a 3-year-old child.

Authorities took Logan Harvill into custody where he has been charged with injury to a child.

The Medical Examiner said the 3-year-old died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The incident took place in the 12000 block of Intestate 10. The child was taken to Univerisity Hospital where they died from their injuries.

Harvill's bond is set at $1 million. The child's death was ruled a homicide, the Medical Examiner said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.