Man faces charges of DWI after crashing into vehicles, injuring two people, police say

The driver reportedly admitted to police he was intoxicated and was taken to University Hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated after crashing into cars and injuring two people, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday on South Zarzamora Street.

Police said the driver of a black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving northbound when he crashed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Brady Avenue.

Authorities said he continued driving northbound at a high rate of speed, leaving the roadway and crashing into a parked car on North Zarzamora Street.

The driver also crashed into a pole, went through a parking lot, crashed into a person standing nearby, then slammed into a vehicle with a person inside, police said.

The driver continued, slamming into a bus stop, then came to a stop on private property. The driver of the Tahoe reportedly admitted to police he was intoxicated and was taken to University Hospital.

The first person injured had a minor injury to his left arm and was treated at the scene, police said. The second victim was taken to University Hospital, but authorities do not believe their injuries were serious.